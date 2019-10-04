{{featured_button_text}}

6:21 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

12:02 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 927 Caroline St. Carbon monoxide.

12:49 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1303 Granite Ave. Carbon monoxide.

7:01 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1034 Yale Ave. Alarm.

9:06 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1400 S. 24th St. W. Alarm.

9:50 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1932 Hwy. 87 E. Utilities.

11:28 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 2115 Central Ave. Alarm.

12:58 p.m. Wednesday (City) — South Frontage Road and Christensen Road. Vehicle fire.

2:10 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1637 Dickie Road. Carbon monoxide.

5:55 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2410 Poly Drive. Alarm.

