6:32 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3601 Stillwater Drive. Structure fire.
6:46 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Fifth Street West and Howard Avenue. Grass fire.
6:50 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1932 Hwy. 87 E. Service assist.
7:24 a.m. Thursday (City) — 4403 Jayhawks Way. Accident with injuries.
10:27 a.m. Thursday (City) — 5101 King Ave. E. Trash/Dumpster fire.
11:11 a.m. Thursday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
11:14 a.m. Thursday (City) — 458 Republic Ave. Service assist.
11:17 a.m. Thursday (City) — 795 King Park Drive. Accident with injuries.
12:40 p.m. Thursday (City) — 300 S. 24th St. W. Accident with injuries.
12:42 p.m. Thursday (City) — 6345 Peace Pipe Drive. Service assist.
1:45 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1911 King Ave. W. Alarm.
3:58 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3515 Glenfinnan Road. Utilities.
4:12 p.m. Thursday (City) — 21 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
9:04 p.m. Thursday (City) — North 17th Street and Second Avenue North. Vehicle fire.
9:45 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1911 King Ave. W. Hazardous material.
3:45 a.m. Friday (City) — 1151 28th St. W. Alarm.
7:06 a.m. Friday (City) — Fourth Avenue North and North 30th Street. Accident with injuries.
7:09 a.m. Friday (City) — 15 N. 29th St. Service assist.
10:58 a.m. Friday (City) — 36 Prince Charles Drive. Utilities.
11:02 a.m. Friday (City) — 2601 Fourth Ave. n. Service assist.
1:56 p.m. Friday (City) — 5515 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
2:54 p.m. Friday (City) — Montana Avenue and North 27th Street. Accident with injuries.
3:13 p.m. Friday (City) — 105 Broadwater Ave. Rescue.
5:21 p.m. Friday (City) — Main Street and First Avenue North. Accident with injuries.
6:43 p.m. Friday (City) — 709 S. Billings Blvd. Structure fire.
6:43 p.m. Friday (City) — 820 Aurora Drive. Structure fire.
8:23 p.m. Friday (City) — 520 N. 27th St. Accident with injuries.
9:56 p.m. Friday (City) — 2620 Sixth Ave. N. Accident with injuries.
1:14 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1026 St. Johns Ave. Service assist.
1:16 a.m. Saturday (City) — North 26th Road and Highway 312 East, Worden. Grass fire.
9:29 a.m. Saturday (City) — 2020 Overland Ave. Alarm.
11:05 a.m. Saturday (City) — 4201 Duck Creek Road. Service assist.
1 p.m. Saturday (City) — Lewis Avenue and 22nd Street West. Hazardous materials.
1:42 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2813 Second Avenue North. Vehicle fire.
1:57 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1205 Sierra Granda Blvd. Accident with injuries.
2:03 p.m. Saturday (City) — 15th Street West and Lewis Avenue. Structure fire.
2:12 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1219 N. 25th St. Service assist.
3:38 p.m. Saturday (City) — 3048 Hwy. 87 E. Service assist.
5:35 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1444 Lynn Ave. Structure fire.
5:38 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1623 Stony Meadow Lane. Carbon monoxide.
7:20 p.m. Saturday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
6:56 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Hazardous materials.
8:14 a.m. Sunday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
8:51 a.m. Sunday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
11:08 a.m. Sunday (City) — Cook Avenue and Ninth Street West. Trash/Dumpster fire.
2:02 p.m. Sunday (City) — 429 N. 33rd St. Structure fire.
3 p.m. Sunday (City) — 710 Lake Elmo Drive. Alarm.
4:36 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1844 Wentworth Drive. Carbon monoxide.