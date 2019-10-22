{{featured_button_text}}

6:32 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3601 Stillwater Drive. Structure fire.

6:46 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Fifth Street West and Howard Avenue. Grass fire.

6:50 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1932 Hwy. 87 E. Service assist.

7:24 a.m. Thursday (City) — 4403 Jayhawks Way. Accident with injuries.

10:27 a.m. Thursday (City) — 5101 King Ave. E. Trash/Dumpster fire.

11:11 a.m. Thursday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.

11:14 a.m. Thursday (City) — 458 Republic Ave. Service assist.

11:17 a.m. Thursday (City) — 795 King Park Drive. Accident with injuries.

12:40 p.m. Thursday (City) — 300 S. 24th St. W. Accident with injuries.

12:42 p.m. Thursday (City) — 6345 Peace Pipe Drive. Service assist.

1:45 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1911 King Ave. W. Alarm.

3:58 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3515 Glenfinnan Road. Utilities.

4:12 p.m. Thursday (City) — 21 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.

9:04 p.m. Thursday (City) — North 17th Street and Second Avenue North. Vehicle fire.

9:45 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1911 King Ave. W. Hazardous material.

3:45 a.m. Friday (City) — 1151 28th St. W. Alarm.

7:06 a.m. Friday (City) — Fourth Avenue North and North 30th Street. Accident with injuries.

7:09 a.m. Friday (City) — 15 N. 29th St. Service assist.

10:58 a.m. Friday (City) — 36 Prince Charles Drive. Utilities.

11:02 a.m. Friday (City) — 2601 Fourth Ave. n. Service assist.

1:56 p.m. Friday (City) — 5515 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

2:54 p.m. Friday (City) — Montana Avenue and North 27th Street. Accident with injuries.

3:13 p.m. Friday (City) — 105 Broadwater Ave. Rescue.

5:21 p.m. Friday (City) — Main Street and First Avenue North. Accident with injuries.

6:43 p.m. Friday (City) — 709 S. Billings Blvd. Structure fire.

6:43 p.m. Friday (City) — 820 Aurora Drive. Structure fire.

8:23 p.m. Friday (City) — 520 N. 27th St. Accident with injuries.

9:56 p.m. Friday (City) — 2620 Sixth Ave. N. Accident with injuries.

1:14 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1026 St. Johns Ave. Service assist.

1:16 a.m. Saturday (City) — North 26th Road and Highway 312 East, Worden. Grass fire.

9:29 a.m. Saturday (City) — 2020 Overland Ave. Alarm.

11:05 a.m. Saturday (City) — 4201 Duck Creek Road. Service assist.

1 p.m. Saturday (City) — Lewis Avenue and 22nd Street West. Hazardous materials.

1:42 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2813 Second Avenue North. Vehicle fire.

1:57 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1205 Sierra Granda Blvd. Accident with injuries.

2:03 p.m. Saturday (City) — 15th Street West and Lewis Avenue. Structure fire.

2:12 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1219 N. 25th St. Service assist.

3:38 p.m. Saturday (City) — 3048 Hwy. 87 E. Service assist.

5:35 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1444 Lynn Ave. Structure fire.

5:38 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1623 Stony Meadow Lane. Carbon monoxide.

7:20 p.m. Saturday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.

6:56 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Hazardous materials.

8:14 a.m. Sunday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.

8:51 a.m. Sunday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

11:08 a.m. Sunday (City) — Cook Avenue and Ninth Street West. Trash/Dumpster fire.

2:02 p.m. Sunday (City) — 429 N. 33rd St. Structure fire.

3 p.m. Sunday (City) — 710 Lake Elmo Drive. Alarm.

4:36 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1844 Wentworth Drive. Carbon monoxide.

