6:29 pm. Monday (City) — 5241 Golden Hollow Road. Service assist.

8:06 p.m. Monday (City) — 4725 Stone St. Service assist.

8:36 p.m. Monday (City) — 742 Clark Ave. Service assist.

5:34 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 1801 Majestic Lane. Alarm.

9:58 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Grand Avenue and 70th Street West.

12:30 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 11 N. Broadway. Alarm.

1:33 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 922 Yellowstone River Road. Service assist.

2:27 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1024 Competition Ave. Utilities.

4:59 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4224 Chicago Road. Trash/Dumpster fire.

5:26 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Becraft Lane and Quinella Drive.

