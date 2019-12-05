6:29 pm. Monday (City) — 5241 Golden Hollow Road. Service assist.
8:06 p.m. Monday (City) — 4725 Stone St. Service assist.
8:36 p.m. Monday (City) — 742 Clark Ave. Service assist.
5:34 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 1801 Majestic Lane. Alarm.
9:58 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Grand Avenue and 70th Street West.
12:30 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 11 N. Broadway. Alarm.
1:33 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 922 Yellowstone River Road. Service assist.
2:27 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1024 Competition Ave. Utilities.
4:59 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4224 Chicago Road. Trash/Dumpster fire.
5:26 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Becraft Lane and Quinella Drive.