Fire calls around Billings

7:18 p.m. Tuesday — 1711 Sixth Ave. N. Accident with injuries.

8:34 p.m. Tuesday — 1230 Princeton Ave. Alarm.

10:31 p.m. Tuesday — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

11:35 p.m. Tuesday — 1515 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.

4:35 a.m. Wednesday — 128 Monroe St. Structure fire.

7:56 a.m. Wednesday — Miles Avenue and Seventh Street West. Accident with injuries.

10:08 a.m. Wednesday — Jellison Road and Tired Man Road. Vehicle fire.

11:22 a.m. Wednesday — 1207 Palomino Place. Alarm.

12:43 p.m. Wednesday — 950 S. 29th St. W. Trash/Dumpster fire.

1:35 p.m. Wednesday — 307 S. Billings Blvd. Structure fire.

4:21 p.m. Wednesday — Midland Road and Mullowney Lane. Accident with injuries.

4:23 p.m. Wednesday — 1731 Yellowstone Ave. Carbon monoxide.

5:06 p.m. Wednesday — 915 Newport Beach Way. Service assist.

