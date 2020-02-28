Fire calls around Billings

7:18 p.m. Tuesday — 1711 Sixth Ave. N. Accident with injuries.
8:34 p.m. Tuesday — 1230 Princeton Ave. Alarm.
10:31 p.m. Tuesday — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
11:35 p.m. Tuesday — 1515 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
4:35 a.m. Wednesday — 128 Monroe St. Structure fire.
7:56 a.m. Wednesday — Miles Avenue and Seventh Street West. Accident with injuries.
10:08 a.m. Wednesday — Jellison Road and Tired Man Road. Vehicle fire.
11:22 a.m. Wednesday — 1207 Palomino Place. Alarm.
12:43 p.m. Wednesday — 950 S. 29th St. W. Trash/Dumpster fire.
1:35 p.m. Wednesday — 307 S. Billings Blvd. Structure fire.
4:21 p.m. Wednesday — Midland Road and Mullowney Lane. Accident with injuries.
4:23 p.m. Wednesday — 1731 Yellowstone Ave. Carbon monoxide.
5:06 p.m. Wednesday — 915 Newport Beach Way. Service assist.