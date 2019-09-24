{{featured_button_text}}

6:39 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3005 Rosebud Drive. Trash/Dumpster fire.

7:20 p.m. Thursday (City) — 17 N. 31st St. Alarm.

7:47 p.m. Thursday (City) — 922 Yellowstone River Road. Service assist.

8:49 p.m. Thursday (City) — First Avenue South and South 27th Street. Accident with injuries.

10:06 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:11 a.m. Friday (City) — 4282 Vaughn Lane. Service assist.

8:15 a.m. Friday (City) — South 48th Street West and Neibauer Road. Accident with injuries.

8:25 a.m. Friday (City) — Henesta Drive and South 20th Street West. Accident with injuries.

8:28 a.m. Friday (City) — 140 S. 24th St. W. Structure fire.

8:38 a.m. Friday (City) — 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. Grass fire.

9:31 a.m. Friday (City) — Monad Road and South 23rd Street West. Accident with injuries.

1:27 p.m. Friday (City) — 2646 Grand Ave. Alarm.

3:03 p.m. Friday (City) — 280 Southview Drive. Accident with injuries.

9:54 a.m. Saturday (City) — 2917 Second Ave. N. Utilities.

10:28 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1125 Broadwater Ave. Utilities.

11:10 a.m. Saturday (City) — 5815 Lazy Lane. Alarm.

2:42 p.m. Saturday (City) — 631 Brookwood Drive. Structure fire.

3:06 p.m. Saturday (City) — 4725 Stone St. Structure fire.

4:53 p.m. Saturday (City) — North 24th Street and Sixth Avenue North. Vehicle fire.

5:48 p.m. Saturday (City) — Broadwater Avenue and Houle Drive. Structure fire.

9:01 p.m. Saturday (City) — 111 N. 23rd St. Service assist.

9:33 p.m. (Saturday) — 2815 Fourth Ave. S. Utilities.

7:47 a.m. (Sunday) — 2022 Burnstead Drive. Alarm.

12:42 p.m. (Sunday) — 3860 Ave. B. Alarm.

1:43 p.m. (Sunday) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alarm.

4:35 p.m. (Sunday) — 113 Brickyard Lane. Alarm.

5:32 p.m. (Sunday) — 1334 Ave. E. Carbon monoxide.

5:53 p.m. (Sunday) — 124 N. 24th St. Structure fire.

