6:56 p.m. Thursday (City) — Pompeys Pillar. Accident with injuries.

12:21 a.m. Friday (City) — Highway 312 East and North 10th Road, Worden. Accident with injuries.

6:08 a.m. Friday (City) — 3140 Sweet Water Drive. Service assist.

1:32 p.m. Friday (City) — 2290 King Ave. W. Service assist.

2:28 p.m. Friday (City) — 302 Jackson St. Structure fire.

4:05 p.m. Friday (City) — 211 11th St. W. Accident with injuries.

5:35 p.m. Friday (City) — Lewis Avenue and Third Street West. Accident with injuries.

7:53 p.m. Friday (City) — 2802 Daisy Lane. Grass fire.

11:40 p.m. Friday (City) — 4263 Vaughn Lane. Structure fire.

11:10 a.m. Saturday (City) — 3610 Fifth Ave. S. Structure fire.

11:47 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1327 Main St. Service assist.

