7:13 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 10003 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Vehicle fire.
8:19 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1532 Westchester Square West. Alarm.
8:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1144 N. 30th St. Alarm.
11:00 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3236 Robindale Drive. Alarm.
1:01 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1710 Grand Ave. Structure fire.
1:06 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1628 Grand Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
8:48 a.m. Thursday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 26th Street. Grass fire.
9:17 a.m. Thursday (City) — 5253 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
9:24 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1315 Golden Valley Circle. Hazardous materials.
9:50 a.m. Thursday (City) — 5548 Central Ave. Utilities.
12:38 p.m. Thursday (City) — 802 Parkway Lane. Alarm.
2:08 p.m. Thursday (City) — 785 S. 20th St. W. Service assist.
3:37 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3714 Fifth Ave. S. Service assist.
3:48 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2290 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.