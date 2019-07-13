{{featured_button_text}}

7:13 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 10003 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Vehicle fire.

8:19 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1532 Westchester Square West. Alarm.

8:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1144 N. 30th St. Alarm.

11:00 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3236 Robindale Drive. Alarm.

1:01 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1710 Grand Ave. Structure fire.

1:06 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1628 Grand Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

8:48 a.m. Thursday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 26th Street. Grass fire.

9:17 a.m. Thursday (City) — 5253 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

9:24 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1315 Golden Valley Circle. Hazardous materials.

9:50 a.m. Thursday (City) — 5548 Central Ave. Utilities.

12:38 p.m. Thursday (City) — 802 Parkway Lane. Alarm.

2:08 p.m. Thursday (City) — 785 S. 20th St. W. Service assist.

3:37 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3714 Fifth Ave. S. Service assist.

3:48 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2290 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.

