Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

8:05 p.m. 1425 Highway 212 S., Laurel. Rescue.

9:14 p.m. Jackson Street and Buchanan Avenue. Grass fire.

Tuesday:

8:42 a.m. 1627 Broadmoor Drive. Utilities.

9:45 a.m. 1717 Central Ave. Hazardous materials.

10:10 a.m. Cormier Road and Blue Creek Road. Structure fire.

10:37 a.m. 549 Klenck Lane. Alarm.

10:46 a.m. 351 Morningside Lane N. Alarm.

10:54 a.m. 3112 54th St. W. Alarm.

12:13 p.m. 3030 Fourth Ave. N. Utilities.

12:29 p.m. 2450 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.

2:57 p.m. 51 Prairie View Drive. Carbon monoxide.

4:15 p.m. 401 Main St. Structure fire.

4:36 p.m. Main Street and Sixth Avenue North. Hazardous materials.

4:42 p.m. 8001 S. Billings Blvd. Grass fire.

