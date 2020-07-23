Fire calls around Billings

Monday:
8:05 p.m. 1425 Highway 212 S., Laurel. Rescue.
9:14 p.m. Jackson Street and Buchanan Avenue. Grass fire.
Tuesday:
8:42 a.m. 1627 Broadmoor Drive. Utilities.
9:45 a.m. 1717 Central Ave. Hazardous materials.
10:10 a.m. Cormier Road and Blue Creek Road. Structure fire.
10:37 a.m. 549 Klenck Lane. Alarm.
10:46 a.m. 351 Morningside Lane N. Alarm.
10:54 a.m. 3112 54th St. W. Alarm.
12:13 p.m. 3030 Fourth Ave. N. Utilities.
12:29 p.m. 2450 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.
2:57 p.m. 51 Prairie View Drive. Carbon monoxide.
4:15 p.m. 401 Main St. Structure fire.
4:36 p.m. Main Street and Sixth Avenue North. Hazardous materials.
4:42 p.m. 8001 S. Billings Blvd. Grass fire.
