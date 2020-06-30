Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
6:35 p.m. 12 Monroe St. Service assist.
7:08 p.m. 3016 Sixth Ave. S. Accident with injuries.
10:07 p.m. 2539 Old Hardin Road. Structure fire.
Friday:
8:41 a.m. North 27th Street and 12th Avenue North. Accident with injuries.
9:45 a.m. 12th Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Accident with injuries.
12:32 p.m. 8200 Custer Frontage Road, Custer. Grass fire.
12:52 p.m. Broadwater Avenue and Fifth Street West. Accident with injuries.
3:33 p.m. 204 Main St. Accident with injuries.
6:04 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
6:39 p.m. 300 S. 24th St. W. Service assist.
10:06 p.m. Jackson Street and State Avenue. Accident with injuries.
Saturday:
12:47 a.m. 5306 Travertine Blvd. Structure fire.
5:44 a.m. 14011 N. Cedar Circle, Molt. Grass fire.
7:08 a.m. 505 Milton Road. Alarm.
7:43 a.m. South 64th Street West and Neibauer Road. Accident with injuries.
7:47 a.m. East Airport Road and Rimtop Drive. Grass fire.
11:36 a.m. Northern Avenue and Nahmis Avenue, Huntley. Service assist.
12:41 p.m. Broadwater Avenue and Eighth Street West. Vehicle fire.
12:47 p.m. 2001 Overland Ave. Accident with injuries.
12:49 p.m. 540 Sudan Place. Grass fire.
2:14 p.m. South Billings Boulevard and King Avenue East. Accident with injuries.
2:29 p.m. 829 Charlene St. Grass fire.
6:09 p.m. 3859 Wheat Grass Place. Structure fire.
6:52 p.m. 5425 Stream Stone Ave. Carbon monoxide.
7:09 p.m. 6531 Frey Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
8:02 p.m. 1109 Dorothy Lane. Service assist.
8:42 p.m. Third Avenue South and 33rd Street. Utilities.
8:56 p.m. 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Structure fire.
11:35 p.m. 719 S. 34th St. Alarm.
Sunday:
12:05 a.m. 1407 Concord Drive. Carbon monoxide.
9:47 a.m. Highway 87 North and Mailbox Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.
11:31 a.m. 830 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Alarm.
11:34 a.m. 7225 Entryway Drive. Alarm.
1:01 p.m. 3618 Stampede Trail. Alarm.
3:02 p.m. 709 Parkhill Drive. Service assist.
3:43 p.m. 814 N. 32nd St. Alarm.
