Fire calls around Billings

8:42 p.m. Monday — 460 Jackson St. Service assist.

10:36 p.m. Monday — 1731 Ave. C. Grass fire.

1:02 a.m. Tuesday — 2491 Lower Canal Road, Ballantine. Grass fire.

1:12 p.m. Tuesday — 2900 12th Ave. N. Alarm.

1:14 p.m. Tuesday — Ash Street and Second Street West, Ballantine.

2:27 p.m. Tuesday — 4845 Midland Road. Alarm.

4:02 p.m. Tuesday — North Ninth Road and W G Road, Worden. Grass fire.

5:04 p.m. Tuesday — 501 Johnson Lane. Service assist.

5:06 p.m. Tuesday — 2311 Wingate Lane. Service assist.

7:04 p.m. Tuesday — Central Avenue and 48th Street West. Utilities.

7:05 p.m. Tuesday — Central Avenue and Shiloh Road. Grass fire.

10:35 p.m. Tuesday — Elaine Street and Bannack Drive. Service assist.

12:45 a.m. Wednesday — 1219 N. 25th St. Service assist.

3:23 a.m. Wednesday — 1030 St. Johns Ave. Service assist.

6:55 a.m. Wednesday — 2407 Montana Ave. Alarm.

8:19 a.m. Wednesday — 3231 Granger Ave. E. Alarm.

11:13 a.m. Wednesday — 78 27th St. W. Utilities.

12:10 p.m. Wednesday — 5802 Highway 312. Accident with injuries.

4:53 p.m. Wednesday — 3421 King Ave. E. Rescue.

