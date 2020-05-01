Fire calls around Billings

City:
8:42 p.m. Monday — 460 Jackson St. Service assist.
10:36 p.m. Monday — 1731 Ave. C. Grass fire.
1:02 a.m. Tuesday — 2491 Lower Canal Road, Ballantine. Grass fire.
1:12 p.m. Tuesday — 2900 12th Ave. N. Alarm.
1:14 p.m. Tuesday — Ash Street and Second Street West, Ballantine.
2:27 p.m. Tuesday — 4845 Midland Road. Alarm.
4:02 p.m. Tuesday — North Ninth Road and W G Road, Worden. Grass fire.
5:04 p.m. Tuesday — 501 Johnson Lane. Service assist.
5:06 p.m. Tuesday — 2311 Wingate Lane. Service assist.
7:04 p.m. Tuesday — Central Avenue and 48th Street West. Utilities.
7:05 p.m. Tuesday — Central Avenue and Shiloh Road. Grass fire.
10:35 p.m. Tuesday — Elaine Street and Bannack Drive. Service assist.
12:45 a.m. Wednesday — 1219 N. 25th St. Service assist.
3:23 a.m. Wednesday — 1030 St. Johns Ave. Service assist.
6:55 a.m. Wednesday — 2407 Montana Ave. Alarm.
8:19 a.m. Wednesday — 3231 Granger Ave. E. Alarm.
11:13 a.m. Wednesday — 78 27th St. W. Utilities.
12:10 p.m. Wednesday — 5802 Highway 312. Accident with injuries.
4:53 p.m. Wednesday — 3421 King Ave. E. Rescue.
