 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Wednesday:

5:12 p.m. 1341 Yellowstone River Road. Structure fire.

7:23 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Service assist.

8:08 p.m. 1104 N. 26th St. Service assist.

8:34 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Utilities.

9:24 p.m. 2334 Central Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

Thursday:

5:03 a.m. 931 Alderson Ave. Utilities.

9:12 a.m. 401 N. Broadway. Alarm.

11:58 a.m. 3006 Ave. F. Carbon monoxide.

1:50 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

2:07 p.m. 850 Two Moon Park Road. Service assist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News