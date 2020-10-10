Fire calls around Billings

City:
Wednesday:
5:12 p.m. 1341 Yellowstone River Road. Structure fire.
7:23 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Service assist.
8:08 p.m. 1104 N. 26th St. Service assist.
8:34 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Utilities.
9:24 p.m. 2334 Central Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
Thursday:
5:03 a.m. 931 Alderson Ave. Utilities.
9:12 a.m. 401 N. Broadway. Alarm.
11:58 a.m. 3006 Ave. F. Carbon monoxide.
1:50 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
2:07 p.m. 850 Two Moon Park Road. Service assist.
