Fire calls around Billings

City:

Thursday:

6:05 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:58 p.m. 310 N. 27th St. Alarm.

9:02 p.m. Goodman Road and Niehenke Avenue. Grass fire.

Friday:

11:10 a.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

1:22 p.m. Pompeys Pillar. Grass fire.

2:53 p.m. Windy Point Way and Bar 11 Drive. Grass fire.

4:18 p.m. 914 Division St. Alarm.

8:18 p.m. 1602 Fourth Ave. N. Alarm.

9:23 p.m. Aronson Avenue and Alkali Creek Road. Service assist.

9:47 p.m. 6255 Horsethief Lane, Shepherd. Carbon monoxide.

Saturday:

1:41 a.m. 3314 First Ave. N. Structure fire.

1:22 p.m. 6253 Ironwood Drive. Service assist.

4:52 p.m. 242 E. Airport Road. Alarm.

10:24 p.m. Buffalo Trail Road and Downs Road, Molt. Grass fire.

11:25 p.m. 3614 White Buffalo Road, Huntley. Fire law enforcement.

Sunday:

12:03 a.m. 2121 Rosebud Drive. Structure fire.

2:31 a.m. 1347 Naples St. Alarm.

6:25 a.m. 1145 Thrush St. Service assist.

8:17 a.m. Lipp Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Molt. Vehicle fire.

8:59 a.m. 1403 Valley Heights Road. Alarm.

5:20 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

5:43 p.m. 1270 S. 24th St. W. Grass fire.

