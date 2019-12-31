{{featured_button_text}}

6 p.m. Friday (City) — 731 Conway Street, Structure fire

6:49 p.m. Friday (City) — 1223 Mullowney Lane, Fire alarm

11:09 p.m. Friday (City) — 1532 Westchester Square West, Service assist

11:36 p.m. Friday (City) — 14 Heatherwood Lane, Fire alarm

3:10 a.m. Saturday (City) — State Avenue at South 27th Street, Accident with injuries

3:15 p.m. Saturday (City) — Bench Boulevard at Lincoln Lane, Accident with injuries

4:09 p.m. Saturday (City) — 475 Washington St., Hit and run accident

8:50 a.m. Sunday (City) — Grand Avenue at 24th Street West, Accident

5:27 p.m. Sunday (City) — 4040 King Ave. W., Fire alarm

5:56 p.m. Sunday (City) — Monad Road at Bonanza Drive, Hit and run accident

