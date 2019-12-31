6 p.m. Friday (City) — 731 Conway Street, Structure fire
6:49 p.m. Friday (City) — 1223 Mullowney Lane, Fire alarm
11:09 p.m. Friday (City) — 1532 Westchester Square West, Service assist
11:36 p.m. Friday (City) — 14 Heatherwood Lane, Fire alarm
3:10 a.m. Saturday (City) — State Avenue at South 27th Street, Accident with injuries
3:15 p.m. Saturday (City) — Bench Boulevard at Lincoln Lane, Accident with injuries
4:09 p.m. Saturday (City) — 475 Washington St., Hit and run accident
8:50 a.m. Sunday (City) — Grand Avenue at 24th Street West, Accident
5:27 p.m. Sunday (City) — 4040 King Ave. W., Fire alarm
5:56 p.m. Sunday (City) — Monad Road at Bonanza Drive, Hit and run accident