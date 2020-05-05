Fire calls around Billings

City:
6:34 p.m. Thursday — 175 N. 27th St. Alarm.
7:13 p.m. Thursday — 3430 Lynn Ave. Structure fire.
12:16 a.m. Friday — 1515 Grand Ave. Alarm.
10:25 a.m. Friday — Longmeadow Drive and Hesper Road. Structure fire.
11:59 a.m. Friday — 5353 Midland Road. Alarm.
1:35 p.m. Friday — 549 Klenck Lane. Alarm.
5:32 p.m. Friday — Central Avenue and 48th Street West. Grass fire.
5:39 p.m. Friday — 107 Terry Ave. Service assist.
10:04 p.m. Friday — 23 Prince Albert Drive. Utilities.
12:41 p.m. Saturday — 1809 Waterwood Drive, Laurel. Carbon monoxide.
2:36 p.m. Saturday — Hillview Lane and King Avenue East. Grass fire.
4:27 p.m. Saturday — 139 Florine Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
5:26 p.m. Saturday — 2140 N. Ninth Road. Grass fire.
5:46 p.m. Saturday — South 56th Street West and King Avenue West. Grass fire.
6:27 p.m. Saturday — 304 Moore Lane. Alarm.
6:54 p.m. Saturday — Huntley. Service assist.
7 p.m. Saturday — South 24th Street West and Mall Drive. Vehicle fire.
7:18 p.m. Saturday — 32 Roundup Drive. Accident with injuries.
7:37 p.m. Saturday — 1937 Sunrise Ave. Service assist.
8:51 p.m. Saturday — 378 Windsor Circle N. Service assist.
10:25 p.m. Saturday — Cave Road and Box Canyon Springs Road. Service assist.
11:19 p.m. Saturday — 3123 Harrier Stroble Lane. Alarm.
2:55 a.m. Sunday — Access at Creekmore Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
3:05 a.m. Sunday — 2604 Belknap Ave. Alarm.
4:42 a.m. Sunday — 777 Fourth Ave. N. Alarm.
6:50 a.m. Sunday — 3123 Harrier Lane. Alarm.
7:10 a.m. Sunday — 425 S. 28th St. Alarm.
8:04 a.m. Sunday — 777 Fourth Ave. N. Alarm.
8:28 a.m. Sunday — 2334 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm.
8:28 a.m. Sunday — 1819 Lecount Lane. Alarm.
9:01 a.m. Sunday — 2604 Belknap Ave. Alarm.
9:05 a.m. Sunday — 595 Main St. Alarm.
10:39 a.m. Sunday — 911 N. 24th St. Accident with injuries.
1:09 p.m. Sunday — 1213 Big Cedar Way. Alarm.
1:19 p.m. Sunday — 1057 S. 29th St. W. Alarm.
1:51 p.m. Sunday — 6837 Commercial Ave. Alarm.
2 p.m. Sunday — 5513 Sunny Cove. Alarm.
2:29 p.m. Sunday — Shepherd. Grass fire.
2:58 p.m. Sunday — 328 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm.
3:01 p.m. Sunday — 621 Charles St. Alarm.
3:07 p.m. Sunday — 13000 C A Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
3:35 p.m. Sunday — 6070 Masters Blvd. Alarm.
3:58 p.m. Sunday — First Avenue South and South 31st Street. Trash/Dumpster fire.
4:10 p.m. Sunday — 4517 Mitchell Ae. Structure fire.
4:29 p.m. Sunday — 1667 Old Sorrel Trail. Alarm.
5:28 p.m. Sunday — 320 N. 11th St. Alarm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!