Fire calls around Billings

6:50 p.m. Wednesday — Stillwater Drive and Decathlon Parkway. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:16 p.m. Wednesday — 77th Street West and Grand Avenue. Grass fire.

6:32 a.m. Thursday — 1336 Homer Davis Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

