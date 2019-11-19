{{featured_button_text}}

12:07 a.m. Friday (City) — 3295 Pipestone Drive. Carbon monoxide.

12:14 p.m. Friday (City) — 2660 Gabel Road. Alarm.

2:09 p.m. Friday (City) — 4915 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

6:16 p.m. Friday (City) — Main Street and Hilltop Road. Accident with injuries.

6:16 p.m. Friday (City) — St. Johns Avenue and Seventh Street West. Service assist.

6:17 p.m. Friday (City) — King Avenue Ease and Southgate Drive. Accident with injuries.

6:22 p.m. Friday (City) — Logan Lane and Main Street. Accident with injuries.

7:01 p.m. Friday (City) — Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail. Accident with injuries.

8:35 p.m. Friday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 25th Street. Accident with injuries.

8:41 p.m. Friday (City) — 1470 Industrial Ave. Alarm.

9:33 p.m. Friday (City) — 36 Orchard Lane. Service assist.

11:09 a.m. Saturday (City) — 131 Brickyard Lane. Vehicle fire.

2:17 p.m. Saturday (City) — Highland Park Drive and Longfellow Place. Service assist.

5:06 p.m. Saturday (City) — 4215 Montana Sapphire Drive. Service assist.

7:16 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2127 Broadwater Ave. Service assist.

7:59 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1716 Maurine St. Carbon monoxide.

9:15 a.m. Sunday (City) — 2022 Burnstead Drive. Alarm.

3:18 p.m. Sunday (City) — South 30th Street and First Avenue South. Structure fire.

3:18 p.m. Sunday (City) — First Avenue South and South 29th Street. Structure fire.

