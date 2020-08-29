 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Wednesday:

6:46 p.m. 911 N. 24th St. Alert 3.

10:24 p.m. 215½ Miles Ave. Utilities.

11:47 p.m. Buena Vista Avenue and Belknap Avenue. Vehicle fire.

Thursday:

12:41 a.m. 331 Phyllis Circle E. Alarm.

5:48 a.m. North Third Street and Third Avenue North. Vehicle fire.

2:32 p.m. Stillwater County. Service assist.

4:02 p.m. Musselshell Trail Road and Weed Creek Road, Custer.

4:18 p.m. Lyman Avenue and Wingate Lane. Utilities.

5:51 p.m. Plateau road and Chara Lane. Grass fire.

