Fire calls around Billings

City:
Wednesday:
6:46 p.m. 911 N. 24th St. Alert 3.
10:24 p.m. 215½ Miles Ave. Utilities.
11:47 p.m. Buena Vista Avenue and Belknap Avenue. Vehicle fire.
Thursday:
12:41 a.m. 331 Phyllis Circle E. Alarm.
5:48 a.m. North Third Street and Third Avenue North. Vehicle fire.
2:32 p.m. Stillwater County. Service assist.
4:02 p.m. Musselshell Trail Road and Weed Creek Road, Custer.
4:18 p.m. Lyman Avenue and Wingate Lane. Utilities.
5:51 p.m. Plateau road and Chara Lane. Grass fire.
