7:03 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2304 Hewitt Drive. Alarm.
7:05 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2416 Second Ave. N. Alarm.
11:25 p.m. Sunday (City) —1435 Wicks Lane. Carbon monoxide.
2:13 a.m. Monday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
5:55 a.m. Monday (City) — 22 Bridlewood Drive. Carbon monoxide.
11:48 a.m. Monday (City) — 670 Main St. Service assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
12:11 p.m. Monday (City) — 280 Southview Drive. Service assist.
12:32 p.m. Monday (City) — Azure Circle and Skycrest Drive. Utilities.
1:21 p.m. Monday (City) — 230 Rice Lane. Utilities.
5:13 p.m. Monday (City) — 2216 Eagle Rock Drive. Service assist.
5:23 p.m. Monday (City) — 1926 Mullowney Lane. Structure fire.