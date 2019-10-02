{{featured_button_text}}

7:03 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2304 Hewitt Drive. Alarm.

7:05 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2416 Second Ave. N. Alarm.

11:25 p.m. Sunday (City) —1435 Wicks Lane. Carbon monoxide.

2:13 a.m. Monday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

5:55 a.m. Monday (City) — 22 Bridlewood Drive. Carbon monoxide.

11:48 a.m. Monday (City) — 670 Main St. Service assist.

12:11 p.m. Monday (City) — 280 Southview Drive. Service assist.

12:32 p.m. Monday (City) — Azure Circle and Skycrest Drive. Utilities.

1:21 p.m. Monday (City) — 230 Rice Lane. Utilities.

5:13 p.m. Monday (City) — 2216 Eagle Rock Drive. Service assist.

5:23 p.m. Monday (City) — 1926 Mullowney Lane. Structure fire.

