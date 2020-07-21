Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday:

12:16 p.m. 2201 St. Johns Ave. Accident with injuries.

2:03 p.m. Custer. Service assist.

3:51 p.m. Gabel Road and Broso Park Drive. Accident with injuries.

5:04 p.m. Pompeys Pillar. Utilities.

5:49 p.m. 2424 Sunrise Ave. Carbon monoxide.

7:03 p.m. Cook Avenue and 10th Street West. Hazardous materials.

9:09 p.m. 1422 Main St. Accident with injuries.

Saturday:

12:19 a.m. 833 Lake Elmo Drive. Accident with injuries.

12:19 a.m. 230 Starner Lane. Alarm.

4:35 a.m. 4425 Rio Vista Drive. Alarm.

5:11 a.m. 833 Lake Elmo Drove. Utilities.

6:51 a.m. 21 Mile Road and Land Road, Broadview. Grass fire.

8:06 a.m. 2038 Lewis Ave. Utilities.

8:10 a.m. 2915 Gabel Road. Alarm.

11:37 a.m. Central Avenue and Sixth Street West. Accident with injuries.

2:35 p.m. Huntley. Grass fire.

5:32 p.m. 3116 17th St. W. Grass fire.

5:59 p.m. 3206 Zimmerman Place. Grass fire.

9:29 p.m. 911 N. 19th St. Utilities.

11:01 p.m. 1515 Custer Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

Sunday:

10:20 p.m. 2030 Overland Ave. Alarm.

12:14 p.m. 719 Indian Trail. Service assist.

2:07 p.m. 2260 St. Johns Ave. Utilities.

2:48 p.m. 4201 Duck Creek Road. Rescue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News