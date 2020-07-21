Fire calls around Billings

Friday:
12:16 p.m. 2201 St. Johns Ave. Accident with injuries.
2:03 p.m. Custer. Service assist.
3:51 p.m. Gabel Road and Broso Park Drive. Accident with injuries.
5:04 p.m. Pompeys Pillar. Utilities.
5:49 p.m. 2424 Sunrise Ave. Carbon monoxide.
7:03 p.m. Cook Avenue and 10th Street West. Hazardous materials.
9:09 p.m. 1422 Main St. Accident with injuries.
Saturday:
12:19 a.m. 833 Lake Elmo Drive. Accident with injuries.
12:19 a.m. 230 Starner Lane. Alarm.
4:35 a.m. 4425 Rio Vista Drive. Alarm.
5:11 a.m. 833 Lake Elmo Drove. Utilities.
6:51 a.m. 21 Mile Road and Land Road, Broadview. Grass fire.
8:06 a.m. 2038 Lewis Ave. Utilities.
8:10 a.m. 2915 Gabel Road. Alarm.
11:37 a.m. Central Avenue and Sixth Street West. Accident with injuries.
2:35 p.m. Huntley. Grass fire.
5:32 p.m. 3116 17th St. W. Grass fire.
5:59 p.m. 3206 Zimmerman Place. Grass fire.
9:29 p.m. 911 N. 19th St. Utilities.
11:01 p.m. 1515 Custer Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
Sunday:
10:20 p.m. 2030 Overland Ave. Alarm.
12:14 p.m. 719 Indian Trail. Service assist.
2:07 p.m. 2260 St. Johns Ave. Utilities.
2:48 p.m. 4201 Duck Creek Road. Rescue.
