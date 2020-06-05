Fire calls around Billings

Monday
5:02 p.m. 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.
5:39 p.m. 24 Orchard Lane. Structure fire.
9:57 p.m. North 27th Street and Rimrock Road. Service assist.
Tuesday
3:03 a.m. 3007 Ninth Ave. S. Vehicle fire.
10:53 a.m. Island Park Road and Cerise Road. Utilities.
2:57 p.m. 1130 Orchard Lane. Service assist.
6:48 p.m. 4904 Southgate Drive. Structure fire.
Wednesday
12:56 a.m. 15 Macarthur Drive. Carbon Monoxide.
4:28 p.m. 1500 University Drive. Alarm.
