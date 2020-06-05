Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

5:02 p.m. 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.

5:39 p.m. 24 Orchard Lane. Structure fire.

9:57 p.m. North 27th Street and Rimrock Road. Service assist.

Tuesday

3:03 a.m. 3007 Ninth Ave. S. Vehicle fire.

10:53 a.m. Island Park Road and Cerise Road. Utilities.

2:57 p.m. 1130 Orchard Lane. Service assist.

6:48 p.m. 4904 Southgate Drive. Structure fire.

Wednesday

12:56 a.m. 15 Macarthur Drive. Carbon Monoxide.

4:28 p.m. 1500 University Drive. Alarm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News