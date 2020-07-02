Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

7:54 p.m. 616 Wyoming Ave. Utilities.

Tuesday:

1:04 a.m. East Airport Road and Rimtop Drive. Rescue.

7:33 a.m. 3900 King Ave. W. Alarm.

7:36 a.m. 230 Starner Lane. Service assist.

9:25 a.m. 14th Street West and St. Johns Avenue. Utilities.

9:45 a.m. 109 S. 28th St. Alarm.

11:31 a.m. 13 S. 27th St. Grass fire.

12:11 p.m. 205 Moore Lane. Service assist.

12:31 p.m. 5823 horseshoe Trail. Alarm.

3 p.m. 268 Westchester Square South. Rescue.

4:31 p.m. 3075 Ave. C. Alarm.

