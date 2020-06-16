Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
6:22 p.m. 2308 Rosebud Drive. Utilities.
7:47 p.m. 909 S. 32nd St. W. Vehicle fire.
8:50 p.m. 3745 Fairmeadow Court. Service assist.
Friday:
4:19 a.m. 962 Governors Blvd. Structure fire.
9:30 a.m. 715 S. 28th St. Service assist.
10:12 a.m. Wicks Lane and Lake Elmo Drive. Accident with injuries.
11:49 a.m. 826 Steffanich Drive. Service assist.
1:01 p.m. 1457 Matador Ave. Alarm.
1:49 p.m. 1109 Victory Ave. Utilities.
1:58 p.m. Bench Boulevard and Lincoln Lane. Accident with injuries.
3:15 p.m. 1532 Westchester Square W. Utilities.
5:23 p.m. King Avenue West and South 32nd Street. Accident with injuries.
6:39 p.m. 1817 Bitterroot Drive. Alarm.
6:44 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
7:32 p.m. South 72nd Street West and Hesper Road. Grass fire.
Saturday:
6:19 a.m. Blue Creek Road and Pryor Road. Vehicle fire.
7:24 a.m. 2131 W. Arrow Creek Road, Ballantine. Vehicle fire.
8:01 a.m. 3040 King Ave. W. Alarm.
8:40 a.m. 2141 Burnstead Drive. Alarm.
10:37 a.m. 1622 St. Johns Ave. Alarm.
10:48 a.m. 32 Wicks Lane. Alarm.
10:50 a.m. 3131 Forsythia Blvd. Alarm.
12:24 p.m. Nutter Boulevard and West Wicks Lane. Utilities.
2:22 p.m. 3385 Granger Ave. S. Utilities.
3:45 p.m. 12801 Highway 87 E. Grass fire.
6:21 p.m. Zimmerman Trail and Grand Avenue.
Sunday:
3:34 a.m. High Ridge Drive and Highway 87 N. Grass fire.
4:16 a.m. 505 N. 24th St. Trash/Dumpster fire.
4:32 p.m. 909 Wyoming Ave. Alarm.
