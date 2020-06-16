Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

6:22 p.m. 2308 Rosebud Drive. Utilities.

7:47 p.m. 909 S. 32nd St. W. Vehicle fire.

8:50 p.m. 3745 Fairmeadow Court. Service assist.

Friday:

4:19 a.m. 962 Governors Blvd. Structure fire.

9:30 a.m. 715 S. 28th St. Service assist.

10:12 a.m. Wicks Lane and Lake Elmo Drive. Accident with injuries.

11:49 a.m. 826 Steffanich Drive. Service assist.

1:01 p.m. 1457 Matador Ave. Alarm.

1:49 p.m. 1109 Victory Ave. Utilities.

1:58 p.m. Bench Boulevard and Lincoln Lane. Accident with injuries.

3:15 p.m. 1532 Westchester Square W. Utilities.

5:23 p.m. King Avenue West and South 32nd Street. Accident with injuries.

6:39 p.m. 1817 Bitterroot Drive. Alarm.

6:44 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:32 p.m. South 72nd Street West and Hesper Road. Grass fire.

Saturday:

6:19 a.m. Blue Creek Road and Pryor Road. Vehicle fire.

7:24 a.m. 2131 W. Arrow Creek Road, Ballantine. Vehicle fire.

8:01 a.m. 3040 King Ave. W. Alarm.

8:40 a.m. 2141 Burnstead Drive. Alarm.

10:37 a.m. 1622 St. Johns Ave. Alarm.

10:48 a.m. 32 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

10:50 a.m. 3131 Forsythia Blvd. Alarm.

12:24 p.m. Nutter Boulevard and West Wicks Lane. Utilities.

2:22 p.m. 3385 Granger Ave. S. Utilities.

3:45 p.m. 12801 Highway 87 E. Grass fire.

6:21 p.m. Zimmerman Trail and Grand Avenue.

Sunday:

3:34 a.m. High Ridge Drive and Highway 87 N. Grass fire.

4:16 a.m. 505 N. 24th St. Trash/Dumpster fire.

4:32 p.m. 909 Wyoming Ave. Alarm.

