City:
6:15 p.m. Tuesday — 608 Yellowstone Ave. Service assist.
7:12 p.m. Tuesday — 2575 N. Frontage Road. Alarm.
1:18 a.m. Wednesday — Main Street and Milton Road. Service assist.
1:26 a.m. Wednesday — 2600 Montana Ave. Structure fire.
2:12 a.m. Wednesday — 2323 Second Ave. N. Service assist.
7:03 a.m. Wednesday — 146 Jackson St. Vehicle fire.
7:42 a.m. Wednesday — 415 Main St. Service assist.
2:01 p.m. Wednesday — 14 Goldust Drive. Service assist.
5:40 p.m. Wednesday — 1408 First St. W. Structure fire.