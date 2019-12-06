{{featured_button_text}}

6:42 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 502 N. 32nd St. Alarm.

7:40 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Buffalo Trail Road and Laurel Airport Road. Grass fire.

4 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 902 N. 24th St. Service assist.

8:47 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 4915 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

12:59 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2202 Colton Blvd. Alarm.

1:31 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 412 Broadwater Ave. Service assist.

2:09 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1240 Lake Elmo Drive. Service assist.

3:15 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 11360 S. Frontage Road, Laurel. Service assist.

