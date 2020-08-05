Fire calls around Billings

Sunday:
6:07 p.m. 120 N. 24th St. Utilities.
7:51 p.m. 2026 Overland Ave. Service assist.
8:09 p.m. 1548 Dickie Road. Structure fire.
10:18 p.m. 1933 Custer Ave. Service assist.
11:07 p.m. 5522 Forest Hells Drive. Alarm.
Monday:
12:03 p.m. Shepherd. Grass fire.
12:15 p.m. 1144 Ave. E. Service assist.
12:34 p.m. David Road and Highway 3, Broadview. Grass fire.
1:45 p.m. 1034 Wicks Lane. Grass fire.
1:58 p.m. 2291 Ave. C. Service assist.
2:32 p.m. 1824 King Ave. W. Alarm.
4:08 p.m. 217 N. 27th St. Utilities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!