You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday:

6:07 p.m. 120 N. 24th St. Utilities.

7:51 p.m. 2026 Overland Ave. Service assist.

8:09 p.m. 1548 Dickie Road. Structure fire.

10:18 p.m. 1933 Custer Ave. Service assist.

11:07 p.m. 5522 Forest Hells Drive. Alarm.

Monday:

12:03 p.m. Shepherd. Grass fire.

12:15 p.m. 1144 Ave. E. Service assist.

12:34 p.m. David Road and Highway 3, Broadview. Grass fire.

1:45 p.m. 1034 Wicks Lane. Grass fire.

1:58 p.m. 2291 Ave. C. Service assist.

2:32 p.m. 1824 King Ave. W. Alarm.

4:08 p.m. 217 N. 27th St. Utilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News