Fire calls around Billings

6:30 p.m. Monday — 1932 Highway 87 E. Utilities.

9:03 p.m. Monday — 705 Wyoming Ave. Service Assist.

11:01 p.m. Monday — 3rd Ave. S. at S. 29th St. Service Assist.

1:44 a.m. Tuesday — Gators Way at S. 44th St. HazMat investigation.

3:12 a.m. Tuesday — 4 Wakefield Dr. Structure fire.

3:47 a.m. Tuesday — 4188 State Ave. Dumpster fire.

4:31 a.m. Tuesday — 1408 Norman Park Dr. Vehicle fire.

10:56 a.m. Tuesday — 322 S. 29th St. 6. Utilities.

2:33 p.m. Tuesday — 1108 24th St. W. Fire alarm.

3:02 p.m. Tuesday — 316 N. 26th St. Fire alarm.

3:04 p.m. Tuesday — 724 1st Ave. Fire alarm.

