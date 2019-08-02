6:10 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3615 Sixth Ave. N. Utilities.
7:07 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1231 N. 29th St. Structure fire.
12:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
2:55 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2504 Carl St. Grass fire.
4:12 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1510 Industrial Ave. Alarm.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.