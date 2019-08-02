{{featured_button_text}}

6:10 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3615 Sixth Ave. N. Utilities.

7:07 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1231 N. 29th St. Structure fire.

12:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

2:55 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2504 Carl St. Grass fire.

4:12 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1510 Industrial Ave. Alarm.

