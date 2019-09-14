6:38 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 322 Dani St. Structure fire.
8:36 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2318 Lyndale Lane. Structure fire.
10:14 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Thiel Road and Spring Creek Road, Laurel. Service assist.
10:47 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1430 Broadwater Ave. Alarm.
6:45 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2150 Burnstead Drive. Alarm.
9:42 a.m. Thursday (City) — 415 N. 30th St. Accident with injuries.
10:04 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2021 Fourth Ave. N. Service assist.
10:26 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1701 Grand Ave. Service assist.
11:30 a.m. Thursday (City) — 10:26 Grand Ave. 1026 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
12:23 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1243 N. 31st St. Alarm.
3:26 p.m. Thursday (City) — 223 S. 27th St. Service assist.