 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Wednesday:

6:57 p.m. 1808 Wyoming St. Service assist.

9:23 p.m. 1502 Miles Ave. Carbon monoxide.

9:56 p.m. 5006 Danford Drive. Trash/Dumpster fire.

Thursday:

2:22 a.m. 1507 Flathead St. Service assist.

7:55 a.m. 640 N. Broadway Ave. Alarm.

9:09 a.m. 1709 First Ave. N. Alarm.

9:26 a.m. 2829 King Ave. W. Alarm.

10:58 a.m. 134 15th St. W. Alarm.

12:30 p.m. 11 S. 24th W. Trash/Dumpster fire.

1:02 p.m. 1655 Anna Garden Lane. Utilities.

1:16 p.m. 1515 Grand Ave. Alarm.

1:27 p.m. 724 Ave. F. Utilities.

3:13 p.m. 1601 Virginia Lane. Carbon monoxide.

5:08 p.m. 2509 Mission Way. Alarm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News