Fire calls around Billings

City:
Wednesday:
6:57 p.m. 1808 Wyoming St. Service assist.
9:23 p.m. 1502 Miles Ave. Carbon monoxide.
9:56 p.m. 5006 Danford Drive. Trash/Dumpster fire.
Thursday:
2:22 a.m. 1507 Flathead St. Service assist.
7:55 a.m. 640 N. Broadway Ave. Alarm.
9:09 a.m. 1709 First Ave. N. Alarm.
9:26 a.m. 2829 King Ave. W. Alarm.
10:58 a.m. 134 15th St. W. Alarm.
12:30 p.m. 11 S. 24th W. Trash/Dumpster fire.
1:02 p.m. 1655 Anna Garden Lane. Utilities.
1:16 p.m. 1515 Grand Ave. Alarm.
1:27 p.m. 724 Ave. F. Utilities.
3:13 p.m. 1601 Virginia Lane. Carbon monoxide.
5:08 p.m. 2509 Mission Way. Alarm.
