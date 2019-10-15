{{featured_button_text}}

9 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

10:48 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3254 Becraft Lane. Accident with injuries.

11:12 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1506 Range Way. Utilities.

1:12 a.m. Friday (City) — 1151 28th St. W. Alarm.

2:41 p.m. Friday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

3:06 p.m. Friday (City) — Hesper Road and Gabel Road. Accident with injuries.

5:37 p.m. Friday (City) — 1041 Main St. Accident with injuries.

6:01 p.m. Friday (City) — Poly Drive and 13th Street West. Accident with injuries.

1:22 a.m. Saturday (City) — 3020 State Ave. Alarm.

3:49 a.m. Saturday (City) — 2511 Longfellow Place. Alarm.

9:07 a.m. Saturday (City) — Seventh Avenue North and North 31st Street. Accident with injuries.

10:31 a.m. Saturday (City) — 13th Street West and Poly Drive. Hazardous materials.

1:07 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2695 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.

2:03 p.m. Saturday (City) — First Avenue South and South 25th Street. Accident with injuries.

4:48 p.m. Saturday (City) — Danford Road and South 64th Street West. Structure fire.

4:51 p.m. Saturday (City) — South 32nd Street West and Henesta Drive. Accident with injuries.

5:23 p.m. Saturday (City) — 3915 Makell Way. Structure fire.

6:58 p.m. Saturday (City) — 28th Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Service assist.

8:56 p.m. Saturday (City) — 914 Aronson Ave. Carbon monoxide.

11:14 p.m. Saturday (City) — 111 N. 23rd St. Structure fire.

8:07 a.m. Sunday (City) — 7215 Mossmain Lane. Service assist.

12:31 p.m. Sunday (City) — 118 S. 29th St. Service assist.

3:23 p.m. Sunday (City) — 5560 Mystic Moon Lane. Grass fire.

4:16 p.m. Sunday (City) — 408 S. 29th St. Alarm.

5:34 p.m. Sunday (City) — 3336 Mcintosh Drive. Accident with injuries.

