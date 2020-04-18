Fire calls around Billings

6:18 a.m. Thursday — Huntley. Accident with injuries.

6:46 a.m. Thursday — 3443 Central Ave. Accident with injuries.

7:16 a.m. Thursday — Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive. Accident with injuries.

8:46 a.m. Thursday — Twelve Mile Road and Shepherd Acton Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.

9:32 a.m. Thursday — 3100 Valley View Drive. Highway 3 and Shorey Road. Accident with injuries.

11:28 a.m. Thursday — 3551 Ember Lane. Hazardous materials.

