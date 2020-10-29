Fire calls around Billings

 Skip to main content
City:

Thursday:

7:03 p.m. 175 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel. Trash/Dumpster fire.

7:16 p.m. 496 Main St. Vehicle fire.

7:34 p.m. Saddle Ridge Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel. Trash/Dumpster fire.

Friday:

1:23 a.m. 2310 Ave. C. Structure fire.

8:36 a.m. 1785 Majestic Lane. Structure fire.

1:53 p.m. 331 Bohl Ave. Carbon monoxide.

2:28 a.m. 175 Buffalo Trail Road. Grass fire.

7:28 a.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

11:47 a.m. 1225 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

Saturday:

6:11 p.m. 3004 Reimers Park Drive. Carbon monoxide.

7:54 p.m. 120 S. 29th St. Structure fire.

9:23 p.m. 5112 Laurel Road. Structure fire.

9:45 p.m. 2465 Grant Road. Alarm.

Sunday:

1:54 a.m. 505 Laurie Lane. Structure fire.

7:26 a.m. 4 Lewis Ave. Carbon monoxide.

8:48 a.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

5:46 p.m. 1939 Colton Blvd. Utilities.

7:37 p.m. Old Hardin Road and Quinella Drive. Hazardous materials.

11:48 p.m. 37 Washington St. Structure fire.

Monday:

2:10 a.m. 925 S. 27th St. Alarm.

4:52 a.m. 3014 Lampman Drive. Carbon monoxide.

4:52 a.m. Fourth Avenue North and North 18th Street. Utilities.

9:43 a.m. 32 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

10:51 a.m. 133 Windsor Circle S. Utilities.

11:55 a.m. 2937 Old Hardin Road. Structure fire.

12:33 a.m. 1315 Lewis Ave. Structure fire.

12:34 p.m. 3004 Murphy Ave. Structure fire.

6:35 p.m. 1840 Yellowstone Ave. Carbon monoxide.

7:04 p.m. 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.

8:05 p.m. Broadwater Avenue and Zimmerman Trail. Accident with injuries.

8:29 p.m. 2829 King Ave. W. Carbon monoxide.

10:45 p.m. Huntley. Accident with injuries.

10:51 p.m. First Avenue North and North 30th Street. Accident with injuries.

11:55 p.m. 1315 Eldorado Drive. Structure fire.

Tuesday:

9:16 a.m. 1500 University Drive. Alarm.

4:48 p.m. 4642 Elk Ridge Trail. Service assist.

