Fire calls around Billings

City:
Thursday:
7:03 p.m. 175 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel. Trash/Dumpster fire.
7:16 p.m. 496 Main St. Vehicle fire.
7:34 p.m. Saddle Ridge Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel. Trash/Dumpster fire.
Friday:
1:23 a.m. 2310 Ave. C. Structure fire.
8:36 a.m. 1785 Majestic Lane. Structure fire.
1:53 p.m. 331 Bohl Ave. Carbon monoxide.
2:28 a.m. 175 Buffalo Trail Road. Grass fire.
7:28 a.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
11:47 a.m. 1225 Wicks Lane. Alarm.
Saturday:
6:11 p.m. 3004 Reimers Park Drive. Carbon monoxide.
7:54 p.m. 120 S. 29th St. Structure fire.
9:23 p.m. 5112 Laurel Road. Structure fire.
9:45 p.m. 2465 Grant Road. Alarm.
Sunday:
1:54 a.m. 505 Laurie Lane. Structure fire.
7:26 a.m. 4 Lewis Ave. Carbon monoxide.
8:48 a.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
5:46 p.m. 1939 Colton Blvd. Utilities.
7:37 p.m. Old Hardin Road and Quinella Drive. Hazardous materials.
11:48 p.m. 37 Washington St. Structure fire.
Monday:
2:10 a.m. 925 S. 27th St. Alarm.
4:52 a.m. 3014 Lampman Drive. Carbon monoxide.
4:52 a.m. Fourth Avenue North and North 18th Street. Utilities.
9:43 a.m. 32 Wicks Lane. Alarm.
10:51 a.m. 133 Windsor Circle S. Utilities.
11:55 a.m. 2937 Old Hardin Road. Structure fire.
12:33 a.m. 1315 Lewis Ave. Structure fire.
12:34 p.m. 3004 Murphy Ave. Structure fire.
6:35 p.m. 1840 Yellowstone Ave. Carbon monoxide.
7:04 p.m. 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
8:05 p.m. Broadwater Avenue and Zimmerman Trail. Accident with injuries.
8:29 p.m. 2829 King Ave. W. Carbon monoxide.
10:45 p.m. Huntley. Accident with injuries.
10:51 p.m. First Avenue North and North 30th Street. Accident with injuries.
11:55 p.m. 1315 Eldorado Drive. Structure fire.
Tuesday:
9:16 a.m. 1500 University Drive. Alarm.
4:48 p.m. 4642 Elk Ridge Trail. Service assist.
