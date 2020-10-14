Fire calls around Billings

City:
Sunday:
5:10 p.m. 4204 Julaura Lane. Alarm.
6:51 p.m. 1809 Waterwood Drive, Laurel. Alarm.
7:31 p.m. Main Street and Wicks Lane. Accident with injuries.
Monday:
7:32 a.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
8:05 a.m. 710 Main St. Alarm.
9:22 a.m. Fourth Avenue North and North 18th Street. Accident with injuries.
1:20 p.m. 260 Garden Ave. Utilities.
2:59 p.m. Cody Drive and Covert Lane. Accident with injuries.
3:26 p.m. 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. Service assist.
3:40 p.m. Mary Street and Hawthorne Lane. Grass fire.
3:53 p.m. South 20th Street West and King Avenue West. Utilities.
4:16 p.m. 2940 Hesper Road. Utilities.
