 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Sunday:

5:10 p.m. 4204 Julaura Lane. Alarm.

6:51 p.m. 1809 Waterwood Drive, Laurel. Alarm.

7:31 p.m. Main Street and Wicks Lane. Accident with injuries.

Monday:

7:32 a.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

8:05 a.m. 710 Main St. Alarm.

9:22 a.m. Fourth Avenue North and North 18th Street. Accident with injuries.

1:20 p.m. 260 Garden Ave. Utilities.

2:59 p.m. Cody Drive and Covert Lane. Accident with injuries.

3:26 p.m. 3630 Old Blue Creek Road. Service assist.

3:40 p.m. Mary Street and Hawthorne Lane. Grass fire.

3:53 p.m. South 20th Street West and King Avenue West. Utilities.

4:16 p.m. 2940 Hesper Road. Utilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News