Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

6:36 p.m. Sunday — 3102 Solar Blvd. Alarm.

8:06 p.m. Sunday — 1190 S. Shiloh Road. Grass fire.

9:25 p.m. Sunday — Ninth Avenue and South 27th Street. Service assist.

12:11 a.m. Monday — 15 Lariat Drive. Carbon monoxide.

12:36 a.m. Monday — 4241 Kari Lane. Grass fire.

8:43 a.m. Monday — 3455 Old Hardin Road. Service assist.

11:06 a.m. Monday — 3100 Harrow Drive. Alarm.

12:33 p.m. Monday — 214 Custer Ave. Utilities.

1:21 p.m. Monday — 1551 Grand Ave. Vehicle fire.

3:09 p.m. Monday — South 28th Street and Eighth Avenue South. Utilities.

3:12 p.m. Monday — Howard Avenue and 25th Street West. Utilities.

3:44 p.m. Monday — 2505 Sixth Ave. N. Vehicle fire.

4:12 p.m. Monday — 1611 Eighth Ave. N. Trash/Dumpster fire.

5:11 p.m. Monday — 610 S. 33rd St. Utilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News