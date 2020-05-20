Fire calls around Billings

City:
6:36 p.m. Sunday — 3102 Solar Blvd. Alarm.
8:06 p.m. Sunday — 1190 S. Shiloh Road. Grass fire.
9:25 p.m. Sunday — Ninth Avenue and South 27th Street. Service assist.
12:11 a.m. Monday — 15 Lariat Drive. Carbon monoxide.
12:36 a.m. Monday — 4241 Kari Lane. Grass fire.
8:43 a.m. Monday — 3455 Old Hardin Road. Service assist.
11:06 a.m. Monday — 3100 Harrow Drive. Alarm.
12:33 p.m. Monday — 214 Custer Ave. Utilities.
1:21 p.m. Monday — 1551 Grand Ave. Vehicle fire.
3:09 p.m. Monday — South 28th Street and Eighth Avenue South. Utilities.
3:12 p.m. Monday — Howard Avenue and 25th Street West. Utilities.
3:44 p.m. Monday — 2505 Sixth Ave. N. Vehicle fire.
4:12 p.m. Monday — 1611 Eighth Ave. N. Trash/Dumpster fire.
5:11 p.m. Monday — 610 S. 33rd St. Utilities.
