Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

6:14 p.m. 7909 Alderson Ave. Service assist.

8:13 p.m. 2757 Phyllis Circle S. Alarm.

9:08 p.m. 3016 Sixth Ave. S. Trash/Dumpster fire.

11:30 p.m. 304 10th St. W. Vehicle fire.

Friday:

12:38 a.m. 2311 Wingate Lane. Service assist.

1:45 p.m. 12th Street West and Avenue D. Accident with injuries.

3:04 p.m. 15th Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Accident with injuries.

4:09 p.m. Grand Avenue and 19th Street West. Service assist.

6:56 p.m. 3052 Poly Drive. Vehicle fire.

9 p.m. 1440 Nutter Blvd. Service assist.

Saturday:

12:06 a.m. 1325 Ninth Street West. Trash/Dumpster fire.

2:15 a.m. 2001 Overland Ave. Alarm.

3:51 a.m. Central Avenue and Eighth Avenue West. Accident with injuries.

5:52 a.m. 429 N. 33rd St. Alarm.

7:42 a.m. Twelve Mile Road and Shepherd Acton Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

7:53 a.m. 1225 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

2:51 p.m. 2037 Ridgeview Drive. Carbon monoxide.

3:11 p.m. 1315 First St. W. Utilities.

3:43 p.m. Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3. Accident with injuries.

8:01 p.m. 716 Kierland Drive. Alarm.

10:04 p.m. 3133 Peregrine Lane. Alarm.

Sunday:

3:14 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.

