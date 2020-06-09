Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
6:14 p.m. 7909 Alderson Ave. Service assist.
8:13 p.m. 2757 Phyllis Circle S. Alarm.
9:08 p.m. 3016 Sixth Ave. S. Trash/Dumpster fire.
11:30 p.m. 304 10th St. W. Vehicle fire.
Friday:
12:38 a.m. 2311 Wingate Lane. Service assist.
1:45 p.m. 12th Street West and Avenue D. Accident with injuries.
3:04 p.m. 15th Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Accident with injuries.
4:09 p.m. Grand Avenue and 19th Street West. Service assist.
6:56 p.m. 3052 Poly Drive. Vehicle fire.
9 p.m. 1440 Nutter Blvd. Service assist.
Saturday:
12:06 a.m. 1325 Ninth Street West. Trash/Dumpster fire.
2:15 a.m. 2001 Overland Ave. Alarm.
3:51 a.m. Central Avenue and Eighth Avenue West. Accident with injuries.
5:52 a.m. 429 N. 33rd St. Alarm.
7:42 a.m. Twelve Mile Road and Shepherd Acton Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.
7:53 a.m. 1225 Wicks Lane. Alarm.
2:51 p.m. 2037 Ridgeview Drive. Carbon monoxide.
3:11 p.m. 1315 First St. W. Utilities.
3:43 p.m. Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3. Accident with injuries.
8:01 p.m. 716 Kierland Drive. Alarm.
10:04 p.m. 3133 Peregrine Lane. Alarm.
Sunday:
3:14 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.
