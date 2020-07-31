You have permission to edit this article.
Fire calls around Billings

Tuesday:

7:19 p.m. Squaw Creek Road and Indian Creek Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

7:34 p.m. Ballard Ivie Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Molt. Grass fire.

9:33 p.m. 1211 Mullowney Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.

11:26 p.m. Jackson Street and Orrel Drive. Utilities.

Wednesday:

1:48 a.m. 741 Avenue E. Structure fire.

10:43 a.m. 1745 Forest Park Drive. Vehicle fire.

10:53 a.m. 5151 Dovetail Ave. Alarm.

11:02 a.m. Ballard Ivie Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Molt. Grass fire.

4:10 p.m. 2115 38th St. W. Carbon monoxide.

