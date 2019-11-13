11:25 p.m. Sunday (City) — 859 Governors Blvd. Alarm.
1:36 a.m. Monday (City) — 619 N. 24th St. Grass fire.
7:55 a.m. Monday (City) — 6801 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
9:50 a.m. Monday (City) — 1441 Governors Blvd. Alarm.
10:01 a.m. Monday (City) — 6801 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
12:04 p.m. Monday (City) — 2047 Green Terrace Drive. Service assist.
4:35 p.m. Monday (City) — 4215 Montana Sapphire Drive. Service assist.
4:45 p.m. Monday (City) — 720 Saint Mary Way. Service assist.
5:22 p.m. Monday (City) — 515 N. 27th St. Alarm.