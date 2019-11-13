{{featured_button_text}}

11:25 p.m. Sunday (City) — 859 Governors Blvd. Alarm.

1:36 a.m. Monday (City) — 619 N. 24th St. Grass fire.

7:55 a.m. Monday (City) — 6801 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.

9:50 a.m. Monday (City) — 1441 Governors Blvd. Alarm.

10:01 a.m. Monday (City) — 6801 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.

12:04 p.m. Monday (City) — 2047 Green Terrace Drive. Service assist.

4:35 p.m. Monday (City) — 4215 Montana Sapphire Drive. Service assist.

4:45 p.m. Monday (City) — 720 Saint Mary Way. Service assist.

5:22 p.m. Monday (City) — 515 N. 27th St. Alarm.

