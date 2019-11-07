{{featured_button_text}}

5:07 p.m. Monday (City) — 32 MacArthur Ave. Alarm.

7:48 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 335 Dani St. Structure fire.

8:25 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 7651 Highway 87 East. Structure fire.

12:16 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1415 River Point Loop. Service assist.

1:33 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 315 N. 25th St. Alarm.

2:23 p.m. Tuesday (City) — King Avenue East and South 12th Street West. Hazardous material.

4:56 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 819 Second Street West. Utilities.

