 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Tuesday:

8:18 p.m. 633 Avenue E. Structure fire.

8:22 p.m. 2305 Eighth Ave. N. Fire standby.

8:25 p.m. 1760 Tanner Lane. Service assist.

9:41 p.m. 2314 41st St. W. Structure fire.

Wednesday:

4:37 a.m. Aronson Avenue and Camel Place. Utilities.

6:26 a.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

8:08 a.m. 4845 Midland Road. Service assist.

11:24 a.m. 4904 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

1:16 p.m. Custer. Grass fire.

1:51 p.m. 707 N. 19th St. Service assist.

4:57 p.m. 4904 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News