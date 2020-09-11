Fire calls around Billings

City:
Tuesday:
8:18 p.m. 633 Avenue E. Structure fire.
8:22 p.m. 2305 Eighth Ave. N. Fire standby.
8:25 p.m. 1760 Tanner Lane. Service assist.
9:41 p.m. 2314 41st St. W. Structure fire.
Wednesday:
4:37 a.m. Aronson Avenue and Camel Place. Utilities.
6:26 a.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
8:08 a.m. 4845 Midland Road. Service assist.
11:24 a.m. 4904 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
1:16 p.m. Custer. Grass fire.
1:51 p.m. 707 N. 19th St. Service assist.
4:57 p.m. 4904 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
