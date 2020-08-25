 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Thursday:

6:28 p.m. 115 Shiloh Road. Structure fire.

6:53 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

7:16 p.m. 1240 Harvard Ave. Alarm.

9:08 p.m. 4523 Iron Horse Trail. Grass fire.

Friday:

3:56 a.m. 4901 Country View Drive. Grass fire.

6:52 a.m. 640 N. Broadway. Alarm.

9:05 a.m. 3875 Jene Helene Ave. Grass fire.

10:31 a.m. 1801 Majestic Lane. Alarm.

10:48 a.m. Huntley. Grass fire.

2:49 p.m. 317 Jackson St. Alarm.

6:42 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:03 p.m. 233 Jackson St. Alarm.

7:37 p.m. 3955 Olympic Blvd. Alarm.

Saturday:

2:12 a.m. 4504 Palisades Park Drive. Carbon monoxide.

8:06 a.m. 1414 20th St. W. Carbon monoxide.

12:21 p.m. 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.

1:11 p.m. Custer. Grass fire.

6:36 p.m. 615 Glen Drive. Alarm.

7:30 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Service assist.

9:02 p.m. 2850 Zimmerman Trail. Structure fire.

9:09 p.m. 2607 Meadow Creek Loop. Structure fire.

9:39 p.m. 605 S. 24th St. W. Fire standby.

9:40 p.m. 2651 Meadow Creek Loop. Structure fire.

Sunday:

12:57 a.m. South 32nd Street West and Gabel Road. Grass fire.

1:06 a.m. 19 Willow Bend Drive. Grass fire.

1:45 a.m. 630 Samuel Court. Utilities.

2:19 a.m. 5240 Jellison Road. Grass fire.

2:25 a.m. 5240 Jellison Road. Structure fire.

9:10 a.m. 1403 Black Eagle Trail. Animal complaint.

12:21 p.m. 4 Lewis Ave. Service assist.

1:59 p.m. 523 Lake Elmo Drive. Animal complaint.

2:41 p.m. 2642 Lewis Ave. Utilities.

4:07 p.m. Haugen Street and King Avenue East. Fire law enforcement and grass fire.

