Fire calls around Billings

City:
Thursday:
6:28 p.m. 115 Shiloh Road. Structure fire.
6:53 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
7:16 p.m. 1240 Harvard Ave. Alarm.
9:08 p.m. 4523 Iron Horse Trail. Grass fire.
Friday:
3:56 a.m. 4901 Country View Drive. Grass fire.
6:52 a.m. 640 N. Broadway. Alarm.
9:05 a.m. 3875 Jene Helene Ave. Grass fire.
10:31 a.m. 1801 Majestic Lane. Alarm.
10:48 a.m. Huntley. Grass fire.
2:49 p.m. 317 Jackson St. Alarm.
6:42 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
7:03 p.m. 233 Jackson St. Alarm.
7:37 p.m. 3955 Olympic Blvd. Alarm.
Saturday:
2:12 a.m. 4504 Palisades Park Drive. Carbon monoxide.
8:06 a.m. 1414 20th St. W. Carbon monoxide.
12:21 p.m. 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.
1:11 p.m. Custer. Grass fire.
6:36 p.m. 615 Glen Drive. Alarm.
7:30 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Service assist.
9:02 p.m. 2850 Zimmerman Trail. Structure fire.
9:09 p.m. 2607 Meadow Creek Loop. Structure fire.
9:39 p.m. 605 S. 24th St. W. Fire standby.
9:40 p.m. 2651 Meadow Creek Loop. Structure fire.
Sunday:
12:57 a.m. South 32nd Street West and Gabel Road. Grass fire.
1:06 a.m. 19 Willow Bend Drive. Grass fire.
1:45 a.m. 630 Samuel Court. Utilities.
2:19 a.m. 5240 Jellison Road. Grass fire.
2:25 a.m. 5240 Jellison Road. Structure fire.
9:10 a.m. 1403 Black Eagle Trail. Animal complaint.
12:21 p.m. 4 Lewis Ave. Service assist.
1:59 p.m. 523 Lake Elmo Drive. Animal complaint.
2:41 p.m. 2642 Lewis Ave. Utilities.
4:07 p.m. Haugen Street and King Avenue East. Fire law enforcement and grass fire.
