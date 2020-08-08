You have permission to edit this article.
Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

7:30 p.m. 2436 Teton Ave. Service assist.

8:05 p.m. 1321 Naples St. Alarm.

8:37 p.m. 2318 Lyman Ave. Service assist.

9:19 p.m. 149 Shiloh Road. Structure fire.

Tuesday:

7:15 a.m. 4900 Haynes Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

3:32 p.m. 1102 Emerald Hills Drive. Grass fire.

3:37 p.m. 13000 C A Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.

4:28 p.m. 3020 State Ave. Alarm.

4:32 p.m. 547 Garden Ave. Utilities.

4:35 p.m. Hemingway Avenue and Hawthorne Lane. Utilities.

4:39 p.m. 618 Miles Ave. Utilities.

4:41 p.m. 6817 Frey Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.

4:44 p.m. 1512 Mary St. Utilities.

