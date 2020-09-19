 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Wednesday:

6:44 p.m. 2935 Howard Ave. Alarm.

Thursday:

10:05 a.m. 104 Lewis Ave. Utilities.

12:28 p.m. 103 Lexington Drive. Utilities.

12:34 p.m. 7842 Shepherd Drive, Shepherd. Alarm.

4:31 p.m. 417 S. 38th St. Structure fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News