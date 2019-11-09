12:03 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1415 First St. W. Vehicle fire.
12:09 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1803 Hwy. 87 E. Carbon monoxide.
9:02 a.m. Thursday (City) — 4019 Vickery Drive. Service assist.
12:19 p.m. Thursday (City) — 304 S. 24th St. Accident with injuries.
12:29 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3731 Donna Drive. Carbon monoxide.
2:41 p.m. Thursday (City) — North 27th Street and 12th Avenue North. Accident with injuries.
4:44 p.m. Thursday (City) — 710 N. 18th St. Service assist.
5:51 p.m. Thursday (City) — 6707 Brave Lookout, Shepherd. Carbon monoxide.