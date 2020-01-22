City:
6:07 p.m. Sunday — 3537 St. Johns Ave. Structure fire.
8:01 p.m. Sunday — 2030 Overland Ave. Structure fire.
10:03 p.m. Sunday — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
6:55 a.m. Monday — 3311 Prestwick Road. Alarm.
11:51 am. Monday — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
1:50 p.m. Monday — 33 S. Eighth St. W. Alarm.
2:43 p.m. Monday — 600 S. 27th St. Alarm.
3:49 p.m. Monday — North 22nd Avenue and 11th Avenue North. Grass fire.
4 p.m. Monday — 811 N. 31st St. Structure fire.
4:35 p.m. Monday — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
4:41 p.m. Monday — 200 Regal St. Structure fire.