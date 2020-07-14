Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

9:59 p.m. 928 Broadwater Ave. Alarm.

11:42 p.m. 2036 Overland Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

Friday:

1:55 a.m. 4 Danube St. Vehicle fire.

8:25 a.m. 14th Street West and Crawford Drive. Utilities.

10:34 a.m. 3232 Quinella Drive. Carbon monoxide.

12:13 p.m. South 24th Street West and Mall Drive. Hazardous materials.

1:24 p.m. 3502 Alkali Creek Road. Grass fire.

1:53 p.m. 769 Fallow Lane. Alarm.

3:21 p.m. 4150 Night Hawk Drive. Grass fire.

5:13 p.m. Stillwater County. Grass fire.

6:18 p.m. 2409 Fourth Ave. N. Accident with injuries.

6:18 p.m. 323 N. 24th St. Accident with injuries.

7:56 p.m. 4201 Duck Creek Road. Grass fire.

8:32 p.m. 725 Highway 87 E. Grass fire.

Saturday:

1:12 a.m. Shepherd Road and Osness Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.

3:41 a.m. 18 Feldspar Way. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:04 a.m. 851 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Accident with injuries.

7:38 p.m. 310 N. 27th St. Alarm.

9:11 p.m. 2005 Sixth Ave. N. Grass fire.

Sunday:

7:20 a.m. Allendale Road and South Laurel Road, Laurel. Rescue.

8:03 a.m. 5500 Midland Road. Alarm.

9:21 a.m. 2829 King Ave. W. Accident with injuries.

1:40 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.

1:51 p.m. 48th Street West and Jericho Road. Hazardous materials.

3:40 p.m. Cemetery Road and 21 Mile Road, Broadview. Grass fire.

4:11 p.m. 3740 Wise Lane. Rescue.

5:19 p.m. Lewis Avenue and Third Street West. Accident with injuries.

5:48 p.m. 5023 Lonesome Lake Place. Structure fire.

