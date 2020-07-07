Fire calls around Billings

Wednesday:
9:21 p.m. 1921 Saint Andrews Drive. Alarm.
9:29 p.m. 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
Thursday:
3:18 a.m. 5216 Highway 312. Accident with injuries.
8:10 a.m. Huntley. Accident with injuries.
8:14 a.m. Ninth Avenue South and South 31st Street. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:47 a.m. 1500 University Drive. Alarm.
11:26 a.m. 910 Alderson Ave. Accident with injuries.
11:58 a.m. 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.
12:30 p.m. Main Street and East Airport Road. Accident with injuries.
12:58 p.m. 4518 Phillip St. Alarm.
1:07 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
2:12 p.m. 1231 N. 29th St. Alarm.
3:31 p.m. 5640 Grand Ave. Alarm.
4:08 p.m. South 64th Street and Central Avenue. Accident with injuries.
4:09 p.m. Lewis Avenue and Second Street West. Accident with injuries.
6:04 p.m. 217 N. 27th St. Alarm.
6:50 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Structure fire.
7:42 p.m. North 18th Street and Second Avenue North. Accident with injuries.
9:21 p.m. Monad Road and South 23rd Street West. Alarm.
10:40 p.m. Three Bars Trail. Alarm.
11:35 p.m. 1890 Woody Drive. Service assist.
Friday:
2:04 a.m. 2812 Second Ave. N. Alarm.
11:40 a.m. 3021 Daystar Drive. Accident with injuries.
1:19 p.m. Arnold Road and Hofferber Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
2:14 p.m. 3128 Western Bluffs Blvd. Grass fire.
2:59 p.m. Wasco Avenue and Tillamack Street. Grass fire.
5:40 p.m. Central Avenue and 16th Street West. Accident with injuries.
7:41 p.m. 600 W. Wicks Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
8:43 p.m. 3429 Transtech Way. Service assist.
8:51 p.m. 470 Greenspring Place. Alarm.
8:54 p.m. North 27th Street and Fourth Avenue North. Accident with injuries.
9:30 p.m. 2001 Dover Road. Grass fire.
10:06 p.m. 606 Presidents Place. Alarm.
11 p.m. Ninth Avenue South and State Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.
11:56 p.m. Shiloh Road and Poly Drive. Grass fire.
Saturday:
6:29 a.m. 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
9:04 a.m. 411 Alderson Ave. Service assist.
10:26 a.m. Grand Avenue and 13th Street West. Accident with injuries.
10:31 a.m. 528 Pemberton Lane. Service assist.
12:08 p.m. 32 Mountain View Blvd. Alarm.
1:31 p.m. 1108 N. 24th St. Alarm.
3:44 p.m. 394 Johnson Lane. Grass fire.
5:13 p.m. 1001 S. 27th St. Hazardous materials.
5:32 p.m. 1301 Alder Ave., Laurel. Grass fire.
