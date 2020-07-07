Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

Wednesday:

9:21 p.m. 1921 Saint Andrews Drive. Alarm.

9:29 p.m. 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

Thursday:

3:18 a.m. 5216 Highway 312. Accident with injuries.

8:10 a.m. Huntley. Accident with injuries.

8:14 a.m. Ninth Avenue South and South 31st Street. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:47 a.m. 1500 University Drive. Alarm.

11:26 a.m. 910 Alderson Ave. Accident with injuries.

11:58 a.m. 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

12:30 p.m. Main Street and East Airport Road. Accident with injuries.

12:58 p.m. 4518 Phillip St. Alarm.

1:07 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

2:12 p.m. 1231 N. 29th St. Alarm.

3:31 p.m. 5640 Grand Ave. Alarm.

4:08 p.m. South 64th Street and Central Avenue. Accident with injuries.

4:09 p.m. Lewis Avenue and Second Street West. Accident with injuries.

6:04 p.m. 217 N. 27th St. Alarm.

6:50 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Structure fire.

7:42 p.m. North 18th Street and Second Avenue North. Accident with injuries.

9:21 p.m. Monad Road and South 23rd Street West. Alarm.

10:40 p.m. Three Bars Trail. Alarm.

11:35 p.m. 1890 Woody Drive. Service assist.

Friday:

2:04 a.m. 2812 Second Ave. N. Alarm.

11:40 a.m. 3021 Daystar Drive. Accident with injuries.

1:19 p.m. Arnold Road and Hofferber Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.

2:14 p.m. 3128 Western Bluffs Blvd. Grass fire.

2:59 p.m. Wasco Avenue and Tillamack Street. Grass fire.

5:40 p.m. Central Avenue and 16th Street West. Accident with injuries.

7:41 p.m. 600 W. Wicks Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.

8:43 p.m. 3429 Transtech Way. Service assist.

8:51 p.m. 470 Greenspring Place. Alarm.

8:54 p.m. North 27th Street and Fourth Avenue North. Accident with injuries.

9:30 p.m. 2001 Dover Road. Grass fire.

10:06 p.m. 606 Presidents Place. Alarm.

11 p.m. Ninth Avenue South and State Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.

11:56 p.m. Shiloh Road and Poly Drive. Grass fire.

Saturday:

6:29 a.m. 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.

9:04 a.m. 411 Alderson Ave. Service assist.

10:26 a.m. Grand Avenue and 13th Street West. Accident with injuries.

10:31 a.m. 528 Pemberton Lane. Service assist.

12:08 p.m. 32 Mountain View Blvd. Alarm.

1:31 p.m. 1108 N. 24th St. Alarm.

3:44 p.m. 394 Johnson Lane. Grass fire.

5:13 p.m. 1001 S. 27th St. Hazardous materials.

5:32 p.m. 1301 Alder Ave., Laurel. Grass fire.

