6:47 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
7:11 p.m. Wednesday (City) — North 14th Road and Highway 312 East, Worden. Service assist.
9:24 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1109 Linden Drive. Carbon monoxide.
5:37 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
7:55 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Service assist.
9:33 a.m. Thursday (City) — Washington Street and Madison Avenue. Structure fire.
12:27 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3333 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
2:48 p.m. Thursday (City) — Northern Avenue and Shopis Avenue, Huntley. Accident with injuries.
4:25 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1601 Virginia Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
5:19 p.m. Thursday (City) — 633 O’Malley Drive. Utilities.