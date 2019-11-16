{{featured_button_text}}

6:47 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:11 p.m. Wednesday (City) — North 14th Road and Highway 312 East, Worden. Service assist.

9:24 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1109 Linden Drive. Carbon monoxide.

5:37 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:55 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Service assist.

9:33 a.m. Thursday (City) — Washington Street and Madison Avenue. Structure fire.

12:27 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3333 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.

2:48 p.m. Thursday (City) — Northern Avenue and Shopis Avenue, Huntley. Accident with injuries.

4:25 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1601 Virginia Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.

5:19 p.m. Thursday (City) — 633 O’Malley Drive. Utilities.

