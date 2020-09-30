Fire calls around Billings

Sunday:
1:20 a.m. 1300 Industrial Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
6:09 a.m. Highway 312 East and North Second Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
5:18 p.m. Coburn Road and Highway 87 East. Grass fire.
