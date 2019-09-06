{{featured_button_text}}

6:33 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2829 King Ave. W. Alarm.

9:13 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3434 Highway 3. Grass fire.

10:06 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4336 Stone St. Carbon monoxide.

12:02 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 540 Pinon Drive. Alarm.

6:15 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 725 N. 25th St. Alarm.

7:50 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

8:06 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 4818 Secret Valley Drive. Utilities.

10:16 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 2332 Elm St. Utilities.

11:29 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Blue Creek Road and Thornton Road. Grass fire.

12:27 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Alarm.

1:42 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 12th Street. Utilities.

3:23 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Highway 3 and Heiken Road, Broadview. Service assist.

4:18 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1430 Highway 87 E. Alarm.

4:55 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 13404 Pryor Road. Grass fire.

5:45 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2611 Ninth Ave. N. Service assist.

