Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

6:31 p.m. 2825 3rd Ave. N. Fire alarm.

6:54 p.m. 4541 Edgewater Cir. Fire alarm.

9:00 p.m. 821 N. 17th St. Utilities.

Tuesday:

2:51 a.m. 5310 Denali Dr. Service assist.

4:03 a.m. 1419 Main St. Vehicle fire.

7:51 a.m. 710 Lake Elmo Dr. Fire alarm.

10:07 a.m. 310 N. 27th St. Fire alarm.

11:50 a.m. Zoo Dr. at Gabel Rd. Grass fire.

12:52 p.m. Broadwater Ave. at Shiloh Rd. Vehicle fire.

2:21 p.m. 4200 Night Hawk Rd. 

2:30 p.m. 3106 Smokey Ln. Fire alarm.

4:16 p.m. Governors Blvd. at W. Wicks Ln. Vehicle fire.

