Fire calls around Billings

Monday:
6:31 p.m. 2825 3rd Ave. N. Fire alarm.
6:54 p.m. 4541 Edgewater Cir. Fire alarm.
9:00 p.m. 821 N. 17th St. Utilities.
Tuesday:
2:51 a.m. 5310 Denali Dr. Service assist.
4:03 a.m. 1419 Main St. Vehicle fire.
7:51 a.m. 710 Lake Elmo Dr. Fire alarm.
10:07 a.m. 310 N. 27th St. Fire alarm.
11:50 a.m. Zoo Dr. at Gabel Rd. Grass fire.
12:52 p.m. Broadwater Ave. at Shiloh Rd. Vehicle fire.
2:21 p.m. 4200 Night Hawk Rd.
2:30 p.m. 3106 Smokey Ln. Fire alarm.
4:16 p.m. Governors Blvd. at W. Wicks Ln. Vehicle fire.
